Two Riverhead teachers test positive for COVID-19

Two Riverhead teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 as the district has already closed its buildings due to several positive cases among transportation employees.

The latest positive cases are a teacher at Riverhead Middle School and a teacher at Riley Avenue Elementary School, interim Superintendent Christine Tona said.

Each teacher is required to quarantine according to guidelines by the Suffolk County Department of Health. They will not return to school until the district receives clearance from the health department.

The district is currently operating with remote learning until buildings reopen on Nov. 4 due to the large number of transportation employees in quarantine following several positive cases.

“The district will notify those who are identified as being in close contact and issue quarantine orders if applicable,” Ms. Tona wrote in a letter posted on the district website.

The School Covid Report Card published by the State Department of Health currently lists three students as testing positive and three teachers/staff members for the Riverhead Central School District. That data is as of Oct. 26 and does not show the two latest positive cases for the teachers.

The county health department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the prior 24 hours.