Riverhead Raceway: Fourth annual Islip 300 to cap unusual season at the raceway

The strangest season in the 70-year history of Riverhead Raceway will come to an end Saturday with the fourth annual Islip 300. It’s a season that did not start until Aug. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday morning, a dozen Riverhead Raceway NASCAR Modified teams have indicated they’ll be on hand, hoping to cap off this truly odd season with A victory. Perhaps no driver knows the lay of the land better than 2020 NASCAR Modified champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead. En route to his record-tying fifth NASCAR Modified track championship, Rogers brought his career win total to 60, just three behind the late Charlie Jarzombek.

Dylan Slepian of Dix Hill chased Rogers right down to the final night of racing for the title and like Rogers, he too, was a three-time winner this season. Also taking home three wins was 2018 and 2019 champion Kyle Soper of Manorville, winner of the last Islip 300. Chris Young of Calverton, a two-time winners this season, and John Beatty Jr. of Merrick are also threats to win.

The remainder of the weekly Riverhead contingent expected to race in the Islip 300 are: Roger Turbush of Riverhead, Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck, John Baker of Brookhaven, Justin Brown of Manorville, Artie Pedersen III, John Fortin Sr. of Holtsville and Eddie Brunnhoelzl Jr. of Levittown.