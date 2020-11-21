Blotters: Riverhead man injured in accidental shooting

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm while cleaning it last Tuesday.

The man suffered injuries to his right hand in the accidental shooting, which occurred just before 11 a.m. The incident happened in the Mill Pond Commons off Elton Street.

• A 16-year-old girl was reported missing last Thursday from a house on Franklin Street. She had not been seen in five days.

• A Wading River woman reported being “scammed out” of $37,000. Police referred the matter to detectives.

• A resident of Whalers Path in Baiting Hollow reported that his neighbor’s security cameras are pointed at his house, a violation of his personal privacy.

• Shawanna James, age and address unavailable, was charged with burglary following an incident at Village Grocery on East Main Street.

• Hugo A. Lucas Enriquez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Union Avenue in Aquebogue Sunday night.

• A resident of Stoneleigh Drive in Riverhead reported $2,000 in unauthorized online charges to her credit card.

• Staff at Peconic Bay Medical Center reported a patient who left against their wishes Friday.

• Police were called to settle a dispute over the residential sale of a television last Tuesday evening.

• An employee at Ulta on Route 58 reported that two men stole a large quantity of cologne and fled last Wednesday morning. A similar incident was reported at the store on Monday.

• A woman was reported for stealing more than $825 worth of men’s clothing from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday evening. A $600 theft was reported at the H&M store there on Saturday.

• A resident of Promenade Drive in Aquebogue reported finding an unknown male had been on her property, which was captured on a home security system last Wednesday, The same woman reported two men taking pictures on her property Saturday and a “suspicious vehicle” in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

• A man reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on a farm on River Road in Calverton. The value of the part was estimated at between $1,500 and $3,000.

• Someone damaged three windows during an attempted burglary at Paints Plus on Route 58 Saturday morning.

• Southampton Town police arrested a man on felony criminal mischief charges after he reportedly keyed a vehicle on Wood Road Trail in Flanders Sunday.

Police said Estuardo Manchame, 33, caused more than $250 in damage and he was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverside last Tuesday.

According to police, Jose Umana Espana, 28, was driving on Flanders Road at 70 mph in a posted 40 mph zone when police attempted to stop him around 1:46 a.m.

He then allegedly continued driving for about a mile and pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru and attempted to place an order, ignoring the officer behind him before complying and pulling into a parking spot.

Police determined Mr. Umana Espana to be intoxicated, noting in a police report that the man belched during a police interview which gave off a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.

He was charged with DWI and several traffic violations, officials said.

• A 33-year-old Riverside man was arrested on harassment charges after a verbal dispute turned physical Saturday.

According to police, two men were arguing when the defendant pushed and punched the other man in the face and fled the area.

He was located nearby and was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and issued a field appearance ticket, police said.

• Police responded to the McDonald’s on Riverleigh Avenue last Tuesday after a woman called to report seeing a robbery around 9:40 p.m.

According to a report, two subjects on bicycles were located and reported that an unknown man had one of their wallets and refused to return it.

After a dispute, police said they were able to retrieve the wallet and all left the area. No charges were filed in connection to the incident.

