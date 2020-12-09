Shoreham’s Carter Rubin reaches final round of ‘The Voice,’ Riverhead bringing back sports and music

Carter Rubin performs last week on “The Voice.” (Credit: Trae Patton/NBC)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 9.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham sensation Carter Rubin advances to finals of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Riverhead BOE votes to bring back spring sports, clubs, music

Downton Abbey costumes on view at Tanger

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

North Fork locals team up to raise funds for youths in foster homes and homeless shelters

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork : Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue

Potatoes are what’s in season on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a slight chance of rain or snow and a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.