Downton Abbey costumes on view at Tanger

A new costume display at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead celebrates Downton Abbey. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Fans of the British TV show Downton Abbey will delight in a new exhibit currently on display at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

The complex is hosting “Dressing the Abbey,” a costume exhibition showcasing costumes worn by characters in the series. It was developed by Exhibits Development Group along with Cosprop Ltd. of London and features 35 costumes that showcase fashion trends between 1912 and 1925.

According to Tanger general manager Lesley Anthony, the window displays feature eight different vignettes located throughout the shopping center. “Shoppers can view the window display during our center operating hours, and will be surprised and delighted to see the amazing costumes as they are doing their holiday shopping this year,” Ms. Anthony said.

In the past, Tanger has shown similar exhibitions in one suite, but opted for window displays due to COVID-19. Each display features descriptions of the costumes and characters.

Downton Abbey ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2016 and captures the lives of English aristocrats, from the sinking of the Titanic to the dawn of the Jazz Age. It follows the fictional Crawley family, their staff and other socialites of the era.

“As you can imagine, fashion was very important to them as they attended many social events,” Ms. Anthony said.

The displays are open to visitors daily through Dec. 31 and are located in suites 306, 401, 905, 1013 and 1220 at Tanger Outlets, located at 1770 West Main St. in Riverhead.