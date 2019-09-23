5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness draws hundreds to Tanger Outlet Center: Photos

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its 21st annual 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead. Hundreds turned out for the fundraiser, which helps provide free services to local breast cancer patients.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman hosted the opening ceremony, which featured the Mattituck/Southold NJROTC color guard and invocation by Riverhead Councilman James Wooten.

Currently led by Susan Ruffini, the all-volunteer, non-profit organization supports local breast-cancer patients with programs such as the Helping Hand grants. Funds raised by the event will also allow the group to continue to provide free services such as gentle yoga, massage therapy, reflexology and guided mediation to breast-cancer patients and survivors.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:

