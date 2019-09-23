5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness draws hundreds to Tanger Outlet Center: Photos

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its 21st annual 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Sunday at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead. Hundreds turned out for the fundraiser, which helps provide free services to local breast cancer patients.
News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman hosted the opening ceremony, which featured the Mattituck/Southold NJROTC color guard and invocation by Riverhead Councilman James Wooten.
Currently led by Susan Ruffini, the all-volunteer, non-profit organization supports local breast-cancer patients with programs such as the Helping Hand grants. Funds raised by the event will also allow the group to continue to provide free services such as gentle yoga, massage therapy, reflexology and guided mediation to breast-cancer patients and survivors.
See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:
Greenport’s North Fork Bodies in Motion team with founder, Dr. Marilyn LoPresti (33 year survivor).
Greenport’s North Fork Bodies in Motion founder, Dr. Marilyn LoPresti (33 year survivor), leads a warm-up session before the walk.
Riverhead Town Councilman James Wooten (right) with Alivia and Rebekah Wooten of Riverhead, Deanna Bello of Manorville, and Tracey Pothier of St. James.
The raffle featured over 100 prizes and 15 grand prizes including Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and Samsonite.
Lisa Negron of Ronkonkama (7 year survivor) with her dogs Lorenzo and Chanel.
Jackie Vollmer of Patchogue with Pat Rogers of Ridge.
South Jamesport’s Salt & Sea Bistro team.
The Kleinfeld Bridal team.
NFBHC board member Janice Jay Young’s team included 3 survivors: herself, and sisters Donna and Dori Adams of Riverhead.
Kickoff to the 21st Annual 5k Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness in Tanger.
5k host News 12 Long Island Meteorologist Rich Hoffman walks with family.
Scenes from the NFBHC’s 21st Annual 5k Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness.
NFBHC board photo.
Team Sister Act supporting 17 year survivor Lisa Hooper of Riverhead (front right with ribbon pinned).
Center Moriches’ Danielle DeLongis and Ben Coggiano walking hope (left) and Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith with Councilwoman Catherine Kent (right).
Riverhead 5th grade teacher Candice Perry of Patchogue (10 year survivor) with LeeAnn March of Patchogue and Danielle Waskiewicz of Center Moriches.
