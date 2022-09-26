North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 24th 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

Survivors and thrivers at Sunday morning’s 5K at Tanger Outlets. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition held its 24th “5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness” Sunday morning at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead.

Amy Loeb, the executive director of Peconic Bay Medical Center, served as the emcee for the fundraising event.

“I am just thrilled to join you on this beautiful morning,” Ms. Loeb said as the participants prepared for a warm-up.

The annual event brings together breast cancer patients, survivors and thrivers, community members, local officials and leaders in the breast cancer community.

“Proceeds from the walk help pay for the free services we offer to breast cancer patients as well as our Lend A Helping Hand grant program,” said Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the NFBHC president. The helping hand program provides grants to patients on the North Fork who are being treated for breast cancer.

Some of the services the organization provides are gentle yoga, massage therapy, reflexology and support groups to breast-cancer patients and survivors.

For more information, visit northforkbreasthealth.org.

See photos below:



NFBHC board members Janice Young, left, and Bernadette Tuthill.





























Amy Loeb, the executive director of Peconic Bay Medical Center, served as the emcee.









The Mattituck / Southold NJROTC Present the Colors













Rev. George Dupree of Living Water Church with the invocation.





Dr. Marilyn LoPresti, owner of North Fork Bodies in Motion, is a 36-year survivor and thriver.















Photos by Bill Landon