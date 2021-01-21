Two suspects charged with murder plead not guilty at arraignment in county court

The two suspects charged with murder, Tyara Lemus, left, and Alcides Lopez-Cambara pictured at their arraignment at Riverhead Justice Court in December. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The two suspects charged with murder for the killing of a Sag Harbor man in Riverhead in November were arraigned in Suffolk County Court Jan. 11 and remanded without bail, according to court records.

Tyara Lemus, 18, and Alcides Lopez-Cambara, 40, were indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges: second-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Both pleaded not guilty at the most recent arraignment.

The suspects allegedly lured the victim, Marco Grisales, 39, to a secluded area with the intention of robbing him and then beat him with a “blunt force object,” according to the felony criminal complaint filed in Riverhead Town Justice Court when they were arrested in December. The case has now been dismissed in town court and will continue through county court, following procedure for felony charges.

They are due back in court Feb. 5.

The indictment notes that the suspects “forcibly stole certain property from Marco Grisales, and in the course of the commission of the crime or of immediate flight therefrom caused serious physical injury to Marco Grisales.”

The robbery charge was added by the grand jury after police initially charged both suspects with murder.

Cellphone communication between the defendants allegedly links them to the crime, according to the criminal complaint filed against Mr. Lopez-Cambara.

They both face life sentences based on the second-degree murder charge.