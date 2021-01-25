Suffolk County closes on two deals to purchase farmland, preserve open space in Riverhead

A parcel of land off Sound Avenue that will be preserved. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Suffolk County has closed on two major farmland and open space acquisitions in Riverhead this week, totaling 140 acres combined, according to Legislator Al Krupski (D-Cutchogue).

One is a 93-acre property that stretches from the north side of Sound Avenue to Long Island Sound. It was owned by the estate of Joan Ingham and Gregory Carman of Farmingdale and was purchased by the county for $8.3 million, according to Mr. Krupski.

The address is 4518 Sound Avenue and the property consists of 20 acres of farmland and 73 acres of open space.

“There’s a driveway there already, it’s really just going to be passive recreation,” Mr. Krupski said. “There’s no plans to make any other improvements.”

The property is heavily wooded, he said.

The other property is a 55.6-acre property on the south side of Sound Avenue and east of Roanoke Avenue that is owned by the Schmitt family. Mr. Krupski said 49.6 acres of the property is farmland and will be preserved by selling the development rights, meaning the property can only be developed for agricultural uses.

The purchase was for $55,000 per acre for a total of $2,728,000.

This farm is surrounded by preserved farmland on which development rights have been sold, Mr. Krupski said.

“Preserving farmland through the purchase of development rights program benefits the community and the economy in so many ways,” Mr. Krupski said. “It keeps the land on the tax rolls, prevents the potential development that can lead to higher property taxes, protects water quality and quantity, and adds to our ability for Suffolk County to produce food and other agricultural products well into the future.”