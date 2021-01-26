Cops: Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Kleven Valle-Valle, left, and Anthony Salinas were reported missing Tuesday. (Credit: Riverhead police)

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Anthony Salinas, 16, and Kleven Valle-Valle, 16, left the ranch Tuesday, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Anthony is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes. Kleven is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.