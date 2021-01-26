Cops: Two teenagers reported missing from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch
Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two teenagers reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.
Anthony Salinas, 16, and Kleven Valle-Valle, 16, left the ranch Tuesday, police said. No foul play is suspected.
Anthony is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with black short hair and brown eyes. Kleven is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.