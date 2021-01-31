Riverhead, SWR schools to close Monday with heavy snow in forecast

Local school districts will be closed Monday due to an impending snowstorm.

The Riverhead Central School District announced Sunday afternoon that the Monday will be a traditional snow day with no remote learning. The Shoreham-Wading River School District also will be closed. The district had previously said that the first two emergency closures will be traditional snow days. Additional closures beyond that will be remote learning.

St. John Paul II Regional School in Riverhead also announced it will be closed Monday.

A winter storm watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Feb. 2, according to the National Weather Service, so schools could still be impacted for Tuesday as well.