Police seek public’s help to locate 14-year-old boy

Riverhead Town police are requesting the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old boy who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Jadarrius Hunt is Black, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds. Police said he has a medium complexion, brown eyes, black curly hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and blue sneakers. He was possibly using a pink bicycle for transportation.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.