Fine Fare Supermarkets to move into former Best Mark location

The new supermarket in Riverhead. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Another Route 58 vacancy will be filled soon.

Fine Fare Supermarkets is moving into the former Best Market location, one of 27 Best Market stores purchased last year by Lidl, a German discount grocer. Lidl, in turn, will open in the vacant Toys R Us building a bit farther west on Route 58.

The Toys R Us chain went bankrupt in 2018 and closed all its stores.

Fine Fare describes itself as a “full-service supermarket with great prices and amazing variety of products,” according to its website. It is a group of independently owned and operated stores.

Since the first Fine Fare opened in the 1970s, the company has grown to more than 60 stores in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Most of its stores are located in New York City.

Currently, the Fine Fare store closest to the East End is in Middle Island.