Blotter: Driver charged with DWI after crash along Osborn Avenue

Riverhead Town police arrested Fredy Chamale Coc, age and hamlet unavailable, for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle accident along Osborn Avenue shortly before midnight Saturday.

• A man damaged a door at the Bay Breeze Inn in Jamesport early Sunday. Police were called to the inn but no charges were filed against the man.

• Police were notified that an unknown person trespassed on the Long Island Cauliflower Association property on Marcy Avenue and slept in a truck overnight Monday morning.

• Police were called to a dispute over a dog left in a vehicle in the Stop & Shop parking lot Sunday afternoon. The parties were separated and matter resolved, police said.

• An East Main Street store clerk called police Sunday evening after an unknown man holding a baseball bat entered the store around 5:30 p.m.

The man fled in an unknown direction before police arrived, officials said.

• Police responded to Hotel Indigo Monday morning to escort a guest out who created “multiple disturbances” during his stay.

• A woman called police Friday evening after discovering someone kicked in the back door of her East Main Street apartment.

• Police were called to a brush fire along Grumman Boulevard in Calverton last Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was extinguished by members of the Manorville Fire Department, officials said.

• Police were called to the intersection of Doctors Path and Reeves Avenue last Tuesday after someone reported a disturbance involving ATVs. An officer was unable to locate the operators.

Last Thursday, an officer reported seeing five ATVs riding along Reeves Avenue and stopped one around 7 p.m.

• Three residents reported to police last week that an unknown person illegally filed for unemployment using their Social Security numbers.

• A vehicle was vandalized at East Wind Caterers in Wading River Friday. The incident was reported to police shortly before 8 a.m.

• Clothing was reported stolen from the Gap store at Tanger Outlets Saturday morning.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.