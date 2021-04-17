Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash that injured other driver

A 42-year-old Sayville man was arrested Friday evening after police say he left the scene of a crash near County Road 94 and Center Drive in Riverside.

Southampton Town Police said in a press release that Twan Russell, who was driving without a license, was involved in a multi-car crash shortly after 7:30 p.m., left the scene and was later caught after police canvassed the area.

A driver of another vehicle in the crash was injured and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being treated by Flanders Ambulance personnel, police said.

Mr. Russell was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the, all misdemeanors. He was processed at Southampton Town Police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket to return to Southampton Justice Court at a later date.