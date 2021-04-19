Hearing planned for recreation park in Calverton, Boat operator seeks to limit liability from fatal crash
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 19.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board to schedule public hearing on long-planned recreation park in Calverton
Boat operator in fatal Mattituck crash seeks to limit liability
Football: SWR given pass to conference final, will face Mount Sinai
Dealing with dementia in age of COVID-19
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Varying opinions for Greenport Village officials as they begin to discuss opt out of marijuana sales
Boys Soccer: Southold’s county title brings Sadowski happy birthday
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A spring walk at Verderber Garden Center
Spring is for brunch: Brunch Pizza Two Ways
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.