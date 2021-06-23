Fourth of July celebration returning to Jamesport
The Town of Riverhead has approved the annual Greater Jamesport Civic Association Independence Day Celebration for next week.
The event, now in its third year, will be hosted a day earlier on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. It is scheduled for the George Young Community Center at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue, which features a war memorial.
The celebration includes a color guard, invocation, patriotic singing and guest speakers.
It was launched in 2019 and was even held in a socially distant ceremony last July.