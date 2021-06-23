Fourth of July celebration returning to Jamesport

A Color Guard from the VFW Van Rensselaer Skidmore Post 2476 in Riverhead presents the colors. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The Town of Riverhead has approved the annual Greater Jamesport Civic Association Independence Day Celebration for next week.

The event, now in its third year, will be hosted a day earlier on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. It is scheduled for the George Young Community Center at the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue, which features a war memorial.

The celebration includes a color guard, invocation, patriotic singing and guest speakers.

It was launched in 2019 and was even held in a socially distant ceremony last July.