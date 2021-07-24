Blotters: Wading River driving SCWA vehicle charged with driving while ability impaired

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southampton police arrested a man operating a Suffolk County Water Authority vehicle for driving while ability impaired on Monday morning.

Police say Brett Miller, 29, of Wading River was impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol. He has been charged with a misdemeanor.

Officers had responded to two calls about an erratic vehicle on Montauk Highway, eventually locating Mr. Miller on Montauk Highway in Sagaponack.

• Southampton police arrested Elber Mateolima, 32, of Speonk in Riverside last Tuesday for driving while intoxicated.

Police responded to a complaint about a vehicle swerving and driving erratically on Cross River Drive. The reporting officer located Mr. Mateolima sitting in the driver’s seat of the described vehicle, parked on that road with the ignition and right blinker on.

Police said Mr. Mateolima had red glassy eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests before being taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing. He’s been charged with a DWI, driving without a license and drinking alcohol while in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• A police officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle behind Marta’s Deli in Riverhead last Thursday, after noticing it pull out of a back parking lot onto Riverleigh Avenue.

A caller had reported the theft earlier that evening, after noticing the vehicle’s disappearance from his property. He had left the doors unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle, according to a police report.

• Police arrested Marquise Hatcher, 19, of Riverhead on Friday for taking a dirt bike from someone’s front yard in Hampton Bays on June 1.

Mr. Hatcher has been charged with petit larceny and released. He is due to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court on July 29.

• Police responded to a call from an employee at a 7-Eleven in Flanders, reporting a robbery in progress on Friday.

The caller said the suspect left on foot, heading south on Flanders Road and crossing the street towards Flanders Deli, according to a police report. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspect.

• Police responded to a call in Flanders last Thursday reporting damage to a vehicle on East Street.

A caller reported someone had broken the driver’s side rear window guard and another vehicle had been rifled through. Nothing was reported missing from either vehicle.

• Last Monday, police noted graffiti on the glass windows of a bus stop in Riverside — someone had sprayed “Toss” and “RBC” in black spray paint.

• A robbery was reported in the First Street parking lot, near First Congregational Church, at 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Riverhead Town police.

A 55-year-old man told Riverhead police that he was confronted by three men who hit him in the face and stole his wallet.

The men fled on foot with $500 from the wallet, according to police.

• Lester Castillo, 24, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic law violations following his arrest early last Thursday on Horton Avenue.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.