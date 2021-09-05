Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old girl

Photos of Kiaralyn Delgado provided by Riverhead police.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl who left Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River Saturday night.

Kiarlayn Delgado left the campus at about 11:30 p.m. in the company of an unknown male. They left in a white 2015 Honda Accord with a New York registration of HZS3175. Their destination is unknown but she may be in the Brooklyn area, police said. She has previously been found in the Patchogue area after she was last reported missing in July.

No foul play is suspected.

Kiaralyn is Black/Hispanic, about 5-foot-4, 116 pounds with fair, light complexion, brown eyes and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and blue and white sneakers. No description of the male was available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.