Riverhead sets comprehensive plan meetings for each section of town

The first of four meetings on Riverhead Town’s comprehensive plan update will take place Monday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Riverhead Senior Center.

Each meeting will deal with specific hamlets in the town.

The town will host the first round of public meetings in person and via Zoom, officials said in a press release. Town consultants will explain the community engagement process and then engage participants in open dialogue to gather comments, questions and concerns from the community, officials said.

The Sept. 13 meeting will concentrate on Northville, Laurel, Jamesport and South Jamesport.

The next three meetings will be held Sept. 27, 28 and 29, also at 6 p.m. at the senior center, located at 60 Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

The Sept. 27 meeting will deal with the hamlets of Wading River and Manorville; the Sept 28 meeting will focus on with Calverton and Baiting Hollow; and the Sept. 29 meeting will address Riverhead and its downtown area.

The meetings will include a specific presentation for each hamlet, officials said.

The process of incorporating public input into the comprehensive plan update has commenced with the launch of a new interactive website that provides public access to an easy-to-use community engagement platform.

The website, townofriverheadcomprehensiveplanupdate.com, includes associated links enabling participants to leave feedback.

The first step of the community engagement process is a community digital survey, which can be found on the new website.

The public will also have the opportunity to provide feedback and submit ideas using interactive maps of each hamlet.

In addition, the website includes a link for public questions, comments and recommendations, which will be gathered over the course of two months, officials said.

“These steps are the beginning of the community participation process,” town officials said in a press release.“When all public input has been gathered this year, a second round of community meetings will be held early in 2022.”

For information about the comprehensive plan update, contact building and planning administrator Jefferson Murphree at 631-727-3200, ext. 239, or [email protected].