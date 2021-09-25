Blotters: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Flanders

Southampton police arrested Wilfrin Pazoscruz, 30, of Riverhead for criminal possession of a controlled substance in Flanders last Wednesday.

According to an incident report, police observed a small bag filled with a white powder, suspected to be cocaine, on the floor of his vehicle after Mr. Pazoscruz was stopped for a vehicle and traffic infraction. Mr. Pazoscruz, who resisted arrest, was transported to headquarters for processing.

He’s been charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, driving without a license and an equipment violation.

• Police arrested Sixto Coronelsisalima, 43, of Shelter Island for driving while intoxicated in Hampton Bays on Sunday.

Mr. Coronelsisalima hit a parked vehicle from behind, according to an incident report. He failed field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Coronelsisalima has been charged with his first DWI, operating a moving motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device and moving from a lane unsafely.

• Oswin Guillenpadilla, 37, of Hampton Bays was arrested for DWI in Flanders on Sunday.

Police stopped Mr. Guillenpadilla after observing him drift across traffic lines. An incident report notes that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to headquarters for processing, where he was held for morning arraignment.

Mr. Guillenpadilla was charged with his first DWI, driving without a license and moving from a lane unsafely.

• Oscar Xintumulparedes, 29, of Riverhead was arrested in East Quogue last Friday for driving without a license.

Police responding to a collision found Mr. Xintumulparedes’ license had been revoked for two DWIs in 2018 and 2019. He was released on a uniform traffic ticket and charged with driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation.

• Police stopped Jose Carlos Velasquezvalldrs, 21, in Riverside last Thursday for driving with a suspended New York state registration after his insurance lapsed in May. The Flanders resident was arrested and released on a uniform traffic ticket to appear in court at a later date.

• A Riverside resident reported a fraud scheme to police last Thursday, after a caller claiming to be her grandson said he had been arrested and needed $4,000 for bail. She subsequently called her daughter, who confirmed it was not her grandson, and did not send any money.

• Police identified several incidents of graffiti in Riverside and Flanders last Thursday. The word “TOSS” was written in white and black paint markers on a guard rail, road sign and electrical box, among other places. The word “MOUSE” was also found painted on an electrical box in Riverside.

• A woman told police last Wednesday that someone had stolen about $1,080 worth of items from a car on Line Road and Grumman Boulevard in Manorville, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A Motorola APX radio owned by Riverhead Town was reported stolen from a private car Friday morning on Northgate Circle in Calverton, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police Friday afternoon that someone stole his personal information and applied for a mortgage through M&T Bank, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.