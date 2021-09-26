North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets

Walkers participate in the 5K at Tanger Outlets Sunday morning. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosted its 23rd anniversary 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness on Sunday at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead.

Proceeds from the walk help pay for free services the organization offers to breast cancer patients as well as the Lend A Helping Hand grant program.

News12 Long Island evening anchor Gianna Gelosi was the host for opening ceremonies. See more about the NFBHC here.

See more photos from Sunday’s event below:

Photos by Bill Landon