Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for stabbing incident

Southampton police arrested Robert Miller, 32, for slashing someone with a knife in Riverside last Wednesday, causing a major injury.

The Riverhead resident fled the scene, according to an incident report, before he was located and brought into police custody. He’s been charged with second-degree assault.

• Jose Miguel, 44, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Monday for driving while intoxicated in Flanders.

Police responded to a call after a witness observed Mr. Miguel driving a smoking vehicle with heavy front-end damage. Mr. Miguel performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to police headquarters for processing. He’s been charged with DWI.

• Joseph Gibson, 65, of Riverhead was arrested for DWI in Northampton after driving his vehicle into a tree Monday.

Mr. Gibson said he blacked out while driving home and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to an incident report. He’s been charged with DWI and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• A caller reported his cell phone had gone missing from an unlocked vehicle parked in Flanders Sunday. An employee at a nearby 7-Eleven told police he did not witness anyone in the area at the time.

• A Flanders caller reported Sunday that someone scratched the letter X into the hood of her vehicle, according to a police report.

• A woman stole $1,200 worth of footwear from the UGG Australia store at Tanger Outlets Saturday morning, according to Riverhead Town police. Additional information was not available.

• Warren Langhorne, 70, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle accident on Middle Road and Osborn Avenue Sunday night, according to police.

• Assorted Makita 18-volt power tools and four batteries were reported stolen from a home on Maple Avenue in Riverhead Tuesday morning, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.