Cops: Second teen charged in October shooting at Calverton home

An investigation into gunshots fired on the property of a Sound Avenue residence in Calverton last month resulted in a second arrest.

Riverhead detectives in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service Task Force arrested Adrian Johnson, 18, of Riverhead on Monday. The shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. on Oct. 4 and police were notified after a resident reported a disturbance involving gunshots.

Police had previously arrested Demario Weston Jr., 19, on Oct. 22 and charged him with first-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment. The case was presented to a grand jury resulting in the charges against Mr. Johnson.

He faces charges of first-degree attempted assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was processed on the charges and held for arraignment.

Mr. Weston remains in custody at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.

At the time of the shooting, police said a dispute involving a resident and three occupants of a black four-door sedan led to gunshots fired from the vehicle that struck and damaged the kitchen of the residence as well as four vehicles parked there.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.