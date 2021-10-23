A 19-year-old Riverhead man was arrested Friday by town police in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 4 when gunshots were fired at a Sound Avenue residence in Calverton.

On that day, according to a release, police were called to the residence as part of an investigation into reports of shots fired. Working with a New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit, Demario Weston Jr. was arrested Friday.

The release said he was charged with Attempted Assault 1st degree and reckless endangerment first degree. He was held for arraignment. “The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected,” the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department, 631-727-4500. All calls are kept confidential.