Blotters: Burglary at Riverhead restaurant

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell)

Riverhead police received a report of a burglary Sunday at Insatiable Eats, where the responding officer discovered a broken glass front door.

The Detective Division was called to the scene and determined that an unknown person entered the establishment during the overnight hours and removed assorted bottles of wine and wall paintings.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact Riverhead Town police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A Wading River woman reported last Thursday that an unknown person used her business name to open a credit card account, then accumulated $10,925 on that account, according to police. Additional information is not available.

• A woman residing at Glenwood Village told police she was scammed out of $300 Monday.

• Kishan Gordon, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child Oct. 3 on West Main Street.

• Sean Seal, age and address unavailable, was charged with obstructing government administration, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment last Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Express, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Sharee Jones, age and address unavailable, was charged Friday with petit larceny at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Route 58. She was released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Carlow Culajay Pineda, age and address unavailable, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Southfield Road in Calverton Monday.

• A theft took place at the Famous Footwear store on Route 58 last Wednesday afternoon. Additional information was not available.

• A grand larceny was reported last Thursday at Peconic Ironworks in Calverton.

• Michael Copenhaver, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny Friday afternoon at the Walmart store on Route 58.

• A theft was reported Friday at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets. Additional information was not available.

Southampton Town police arrested a man for aggravated driving while intoxicated Saturday after he tried to leave the scene of an accident.

Etzon Cabrera Samoyoa, 39, address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday on Bellows Pond Road in Hampton Bays.

Mr. Samoyoa was involved in the accident and, witnesses said, left the scene. He was then followed by witnesses until he was stopped on Flanders Road and Bellows Pond Road, according to police.

He had a blood alcohol level of .18, which qualifies as aggravated DWI.

• Alfonso Tlapamco Trinidad, 26, of Flanders was charged with driving DWI, as well as vehicle and traffic law violations, Sunday on Firehouse Lane in Flanders.

An officer stopped on the side of Flanders Road observed Mr. Trinidad’s vehicle traveling northbound on Flanders Road. The defendant’s vehicle approached another vehicle ahead of it and almost collided with it, but in the last second he swerved left to avoid the vehicle, crossing the double yellow, and passed the vehicle on the left, according to police.

The defendant never went back into his lane of travel, continuing to drive down the turning lane, police said.

When the officer activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, the defendant headed into oncoming traffic and then on to the shoulder of the wrong side of the road, according to police.

Upon interviewing Mr. Trinidad, police said, he had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, along with red, blood-shot, glassy eyes and slurred speech.

The reporting officer observed multiple Modelo beers that were open and consumed in the back seat and front passenger floor. The defendant performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests, indicating an intoxicated condition and a pre-screen breath test gave a positive reading for alcohol. The defendant was arrested, transported to headquarters for arrest processing and held for morning arraignment.

• Diego Morocho Guaranga, 26, address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday on Bay Avenue in Flanders, according to police.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Bay Avenue and found Mr. Guaranga belted into the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was turned on its side after it left the roadway and struck the mailbox at 1459 Flanders Road during the accident, police said.

Mr. Guaranga was asked to exit the vehicle but was unsuccessful in locating the seatbelt release, police said. He was eventually assisted out of the vehicle and, police said, his breath smelled of alcohol.

He refused any medical attention and was administered field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly, according to police. He then consented to a roadside breath test, which indicated the presence of alcohol. Mr. Guaranga was then arrested and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was held overnight for morning arraignment.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.