Andrew’s Top Gun Run returns to Calverton

(Credit: courtesy photo)

The community rallied once again to celebrate Andrew McMorris and raise awareness about impaired driving at the annual Andrew’s Top Gun Run on Saturday, March 29, which would have been Andrew’s 19th birthday. Thousands of runners and supporters met on the runway at the Grumman property in Calverton, including grand marshal Sally McMorris, Andrew’s grandmother, who shares his birthday.

Photos courtesy of the Andrew McMorris Foundation

The race is organized by the Andrew McMorris Foundation in partnership with Strong Island Running Club. Finishers received challenge coins inscribed with “Together we run, forever we remember. Fly high, Andrew,” and a picture of Andrew in his scout uniform.