North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: May 21, 2026

House of the week:



Recently renovated “immaculate” home on private acre with a new heated, saltwater gunite pool. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, open concept dining room/kitchen with terrace access plus large living room. Convenient to Sound and bay beaches, area vineyards, Love Lane.

Location: Mattituck

Price: $1,425,000

Broker: William Raveis, Mattituck, 631-298-0600

Real estate transfers:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 13, 2026.

Aquebogue (11931)

• Charlenelouis Inc to 543 Main Rd Realty Corp, 218 Main Road (600-85-3-79.002) (C) $1,550,000

• Jeffrey Corwin & Lucinda Jackson to Edbil Palencia & Janeth Delcid, 42 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-18.002) (R) $586,595

• Jerome & Cheryl Pizzuto to Premier Home Sales Inc, 255 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-3-2.004) (V) $465,000

• Jeffrey Corwin & Lucinda Jackson to Edbil Palencia & Janeth Delcid, 46 Edgar Avenue (600-86-1-18.001) (R) $340,200

Baiting Hollow (11933)

• George Moravek & Robert Arehart to Paul & Christina Astrup, 41 Park Drive (600-16-3-18.001) (R) $850,000

Cutchogue (11935)

• Keith Lewin to Diana Yakaboski, Sound Avenue (600-78-1-1) (V) $510,000

• Deborah Lewin to Diana Yakaboski, Sound Avenue (600-78-1-1) (V) $510,000

East Marion (11939)

• Maria Karabatsos to Strand LI LLC, 345 The Strand (1000-30-2-88) (V) $605,000

• Ozone Park 87 Street LLC to Robert & Anastasia Hugli, 1435 Rocky Point Road (1000-30-3-10) (V) $555,000

Greenport (11944)

• Borrelli Trust to Bruce & Katherine Recher, 1000 Green Hill Lane (1000-33-3-7) (R) $1,450,000

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to 1238 Sterling LLC, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit 8 (1001-3.02-3-2) (R) $1,330,000

• Peter & Keith Harris & Mary Gaylord to Richard Warden, 400 Wilmarth Avenue (1000-41-1-23) (R) $585,000

Laurel (11948)

• Monte & Carolyn Redman to 4510PECBB LLC, 4510 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-4-21) (R) $4,000,000

Mattituck (11952)

• Antonios & Nicholas Antoniou to Peter & Diana Malave, 255 East Road (1000-106-3-10) (V) $400,000

Riverhead (11901)

• Peter & Deborah Conrad to Valdemar & Zoe Sousa, 68 Vineyard Way (600-46-4-18) (R) $985,000

• Victor Lima & Damaris Ramos to Roberto Pirir & Jose Chamale, 65 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.014) (R) $737,500

• Pamela Geiger to Adam & Kathleen Kuskowski, 145 Stoneleigh Drive (600-82.05-1-31) (R) $665,000

• Estate of Joyce Wood to John & Josephine Venezia, 3705 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-59) (R) $500,000

Shelter Island (11964)

• Alejandro Gonzalez & Jose Martinez to Christine Anderson & Richard Siewert, 79 North Midway Road (700-14-3-34.004) (R) $5,100,000

Southold (11971)

• Jeremy & Lorraine Lamande to Sara Levinson & James Maher, 480 North Bayview Road Extension (1000-78-9-41) (R) $1,175,000

• Konstantinos & Maria Kavvadias to Carla Saban & Marvin Lopez, 70 Mockingbird Lane (1000-55-6-15.051) (R) $1,130,000

• Anthony Giorgetti to Joseph Donagher, 600 Gardiners Lane (1000-70-8-10) (R) $855,000

• Route 48 Partners LLC to Gerald & Elise Maher, 1195 Ruch Lane (1000-52-3-13) (V) $425,000

• Robert & Carol Quinn Trust to Christopher Quinn, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 4C (1000-63.01-1-18) (R) $250,000

Wading River (11792)

• Kyle & Devin Bonura to Michael Murray & Joseph Coppola, 6295 North Country Road (600-74-2-5.003) (R) $800,000

• Tina Franks to Robert & Linda Guteres, 52 Laurel Court (600-50-1-20.003) (R) $775,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)