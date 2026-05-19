RVAC open house draws Riverhead families — and sends supervisor into dunk tank

Supervisor Halpin sits in the dunk tank at the RVAC open house. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Jerry Halpin got all wet — but it was for a good cause.

The Riverhead Town supervisor took a seat in the dunk tank on Saturday during an open house at Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps RVAC headquarters on Osborn Avenue, where residents toured ambulances, met first responders and learned how to get involved.

“They see the ambulance go down the road, but they don’t know what we do,” RVAC Chief of Department Jake Phillips told the Riverhead News-Review on Tuesday.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps held open house Saturday to attract new members. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

RVAC has about 120 volunteers, according to Mr. Phillips, who are asked to commit at least 24 hours per month. Many give significantly more time, the chief added.

No prior EMS experience is required to join but there are countless hours of training for members, whose certifications range from driver/helper to paramedic.

A good volunteer, he said, is “someone who wants to help someone.”

RVAC member dons a hot dog costume before dishing out some frankfurters during open house. (Credit: courtesy RVAC)

Founded in 1978, RVAC covers a roughly 78-square-mile district and responds to about 5,500 emergency medical calls a year, according to the organization.

The corps operates five New York State Department of Health-certified ambulances and three first response vehicles. It also provides emergency medical and rehabilitation care at fire scenes within the Riverhead and Jamesport fire districts, along with standby coverage for concerts, sporting events and other large gatherings.

Residents interested in joining can apply on RVAC’s website or call 631-727-1686.