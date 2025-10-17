Renderings of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. new headquarters on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

As the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps continues to grow, and the number of emergency calls rises, so does RVAC’s need for more space.

RVAC is hosting a public open house and fundraiser this weekend, where plans will be unveiled for its brand new, 6,600-square-foot headquarters on Osborn Avenue.

Community members are encouraged to swing by RVAC on Saturday, Oct. 18 any time between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aside from learning about plans for its state-of-the-art building and donation opportunities, attendees can look forward to an afternoon packed with family fun.

There will be a bounce house, pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, face painting and 96.1 Country Radio will be there giving away free concert tickets. Guests can also indulge in hot dogs, corn on the cob, mac and cheese, and a sweet treat from the ice cream truck.

RVAC provides 24/7 emergency medical care for Riverhead’s 30,000 residents and its countless outside visitors.

When the volunteer-based emergency service and private nonprofit started in 1978, there were 17 founding members. During its first full year, RVAC answered 700 emergency calls. There were two van-style ambulances housed in a garage behind the old Riverhead Police Department headquarters on West Main Street.

There was a small office at the former PD HQ that the original RVAC members used for in-house duty tours. A majority of the volunteers responded to calls from home or work.

A decade later, when it moved into its current Osborn Avenue facility in 1989, RVAC answered 1,200 total calls. For 2025, RVAC anticipates answering 6,000 calls by the end of the year.

The current, three-decades-old building is starting to feel a bit cramped for RVAC. The current roster is 110 active volunteers and 40 part-time and full-time employees. In order to keep up with the steady uptick of emergency calls, as well as Riverhead’s expanding and aging population, they expect to accept more volunteers.

The fleet has grown from two to five ambulances. Other additions include five first response vehicles and two quads to reach patients in need at off-road locations, such as farms and beaches. All of the listed equipment does not fit in RVAC’s current facilities.

In its announcement about the new headquarters, it is stated that one ambulance and all first response vehicles are parked outside, which makes them prone to overheating in the summer months and freezing in the winter.

In the modernized facility, RVAC would be able to park its emergency vehicles indoors, which they said they have not been able to do for more than a decade. There will be dedicated decontamination rooms and better storage for equipment and supplies. Spaces for members to work, study and relax are also featured in the plans.

Riverhead Town Councilman Ken Rothwell, who is the town liaison for RVAC, helped in forming its fundraising committee. He said over $2 million has been raised so far. Recently, a generous supporter committed to match, dollar for dollar, any donations received after Sept. 15.

Around $223,000 was allocated for the entire facility’s design by engineers, he said. In order to ease any burden on the taxpayer, Mr. Rothwell worked with RVAC to create a self-sustaining medical billing system to help pay off the remainder of the bond for the project.

Looking at the high side, the project could cost up to $9 million total, but could be less depending on the amount of money that comes in, Mr. Rothwell said.

Even though RVAC has the permissions and funding to move forward with the project, financing remains tight. If RVAC finances the entire construction costs, there won’t be funds left for maintenance, replacement or upgrade expenses for equipment and vehicles.

RVAC is relying on the public for help. Those interested in donating can send money through PayPal or to to the following address:

HQ Fund Drive

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps

PO Box 924

Riverhead, NY 11901

Any questions about the fund drive or information on available sponsorship opportunities can be emailed to [email protected], or sent to the above address.