Boys Basketball: SWR falls behind early in loss against Mattituck

Mattituck’s Michael Mowdy dribbles against Shoreham-Wading River’s Liam Leonard. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

A hot shooting first quarter propelled Mattituck to a non-league victory against Shoreham-Wading River Tuesday night.

The Tuckers raced out to a 25-9 first quarter advantage en route to a 63-52 win at Mattituck High School.

Junior Michael Mowdy (23 points) and senior Luke Woods (21 points) paced the Tuckers offense. The two combined for five first-quarter 3-pointers and scored all 25 points for Mattituck. The Tuckers finished with nine 3-pointers in the game.

Anthony Osness led Shoreham with 19 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures. He scored 11 of his points in the third quarter as the Wildcats tried to mount a comeback from the early hole. Osness led the team in rebounding as well.

The Tuckers got nine points from Bryce Hansen, who connected on three 3-pointers. Liam Leonard scored eight points for the Wildcats.

Mattituck improved to 2-1 after splitting its first two games of the season. The Tuckers hosted a tournament starting last Friday and defeated Hampton Bays, 75-44, before falling in the finals to East Hampton Saturday, 70-58.

The Wildcats dropped to 1-2 and have lost two straight after a season-opening non-league win against Southold.

For both teams it marks the return of a full season for the first time since 2019-20. An abbreviated winter season was held earlier this year as sports resumed out of the pandemic shutdown.

See more photos below by Robert O’Rourk:

A hot shooting first quarter propelled Mattituck to a non-league victory against Shoreham-Wading River Tuesday night.

The Tuckers raced out to a 25-9 first quarter advantage en route to a 63-52 win at Mattituck High School.

Junior Michael Mowdy (23 points) and senior Luke Woods (21 points) paced the Tuckers offense. The two combined for five first-quarter 3-pointers and scored all 25 points for Mattituck. The Tuckers finished with nine 3-pointers in the game.

Anthony Osness led Shoreham with 19 points. He was the only Wildcat in double figures. He scored 11 of his points in the third quarter as the Wildcats tried to mount a comeback from the early hole. Osness led the team in rebounding as well.

The Tuckers got nine points from Bryce Hansen, who connected on three 3-pointers. Liam Leonard scored eight points for the Wildcats.

Mattituck improved to 2-1 after splitting its first two games of the season. The Tuckers hosted a tournament starting last Friday and defeated Hampton Bays, 75-44, before falling in the finals to East Hampton Saturday, 70-58.

The Wildcats dropped to 1-2 and have lost two straight after a season-opening non-league win against Southold.

For both teams it marks the return of a full season for the first time since 2019-20. An abbreviated winter season was held earlier this year as sports resumed out of the pandemic shutdown.

See more photos below by Robert O’Rourk: