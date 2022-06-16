Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a teenager reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Christian Guirand, 16, left the ranch at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday without permission. Police said he may be heading to Brooklyn or Queens.

No foul play is suspected.

Police said Christian is Black, 5-foot-6, about 125 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.