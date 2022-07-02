Blotters: Traffic stop leads to arrest of unlicensed driver in Northampton

Southampton Town police charged a Burdett, N.Y. man with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

David Madorsky, 45, was driving north on Route 104 in Northampton Friday without a properly functioning headlight, police said. Police found he was driving with a suspended license. He was arrested at the scene on the misdemeanor charge and released for a future court date.

• A Flanders man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday after parking in a turn lane on Bell Avenue and refusing to move over to the side of the road, police said.

Osman Cardonaabrego allegedly showed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI, operating a vehicle with .08% of alcohol or more in blood and a number of vehicle and traffic violations.

• A 40-year-old Northampton man was arrested last Thursday after a traffic stop revealed that his registration had been suspended for an insurance lapse. Jaime Pesantezarijos was charged with a misdemeanor for driving with the suspended registration.

• A resident of Pond Drive in Riverside reported that the bumper of her 2009 Nissan was partially hanging off and a responding officer who checked the vehicle noted it “appears that the vehicle struck an unknown object and was not tampered with,” according to a police report.

• A 47-year-old man was issued a ticket in Northampton Sunday for open consumption of alcohol when an officer observed him holding an open 24-ounce Corona beer.

• An Aquebogue man told police he was defrauded out of $6,225 last Thursday on Crystal Drive, according to Riverhead Town police.

Additional information was not available.

• Four catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles at Delfino Insurance Monday morning on Burman Boulevard in Calverton, according to police.

• A Calverton resident reported $200 worth of jewelry missing from a jewelry box at a home on Fresh Pond Avenue last Monday night, according to police.

• Ronald Curtis, age and address unavailable, was arrested on a petit larceny charge at The Home Depot on Route 58 Friday morning. Additional information was not available.

• Luis DeLeon, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Sunday night on Route 58 in Riverhead.

• $200 was reported stolen from a parked car on Silver Beech Lane in Baiting Hollow Monday morning, according to police.