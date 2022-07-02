Alive on 25 returns to downtown Riverhead as fireworks show caps off night: Photos

Friday’s kick-off to Alive on 25 featured plenty of live music. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Alive on 25 returned to downtown Riverhead in a big way Friday night.

The annual summer series shifted to Friday this year for the first time after previously being held on Thursday evenings.

A fireworks show in celebration of the upcoming Independence Day capped off the night. The big crowd enjoyed live music on multiple stages, local craft beverages, food trucks, vendors, local artisans, face painters and more.

Alive on 25 continues three more times this summer on July 15, July 29 and Aug. 12.

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon