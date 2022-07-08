Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old who may be in Hempstead area

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Ivan Sorto left the ranch on July 4 at 6 p.m. and has not returned, police said. He was visiting family and scheduled to return July 7. Police believe he is still with family members and no foul play is suspected. He may be in the Hempstead area.

Ivan is 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, white sweatpants and white Nike Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.