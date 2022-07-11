Town Board could eliminate non-resident beach permit, Restaurant Depot discusses Riverhead plans
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 11, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board considers code change so only town residents can purchase seasonal beach parking permits
Applicant for new Restaurant Depot in Riverhead outlines proposed improvements as part of development
SWR’s new music stands are akin to a sweet note
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Tall ship Kalmar Nyckel returning to Greenport in August
Photos: 44th annual Mattituck Street Fair returns
Orient woman honored for years of service to Shelter Island’s students
Ukulele is music to the ears of the Peconic Landing group that won first Strawberry Festival talent show
Police Blotter: Man arrested for DWI after driving over 100 mph on Route 48
NORTHFORKER
Imagining the perfect North Fork park
Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best activities and have your say
One Minute on the North Fork: A morning at Blossom Meadow Farm
Farm Stand to Plate: Building a fresh Lobster BLT board
Behind the labels of North Fork wine bottles personal stories are being told
Have your artwork displayed on a locally produced bottle of wine served at two popular restaurants
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.