Daily Update: A look at what happens when a teen runs away from Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch

Riverhead Town police will often seek the public’s assistance to locate missing young men who left the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘No foul play suspected:’ What happens when a teenager runs away from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch?

Real Estate Transfers: July 14, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Talks begin on housing solutions; tax referendum unlikely this year

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Kid-friendly activities on the North Fork the week of July 14

The Map: Best beaches for…

The best way to see Shelter Island’s beauty is by kayak

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon as clouds move in; the low tonight will be around 66.