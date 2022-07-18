Cops: Riverhead man charged with burglary

A Riverhead man was arrested for allegedly breaking into Bagel Lovers on Osborn Avenue late Sunday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

Tramaine Gonzalez, 42, was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Police received a report of the commercial burglary at about 11:24 p.m. The first officers on scene found the glass on the front door had been broken and someone had entered the building.

Detectives responded and reviewed surveillance video and were able to broadcast a description to other patrol units. A suspect matching the description was located a short time later and Mr. Gonzalez was arrested, police said.

Mr. Gonzalez was held for arraignment in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

In a second earlier incident, police arrested a 16-year-old who was in possession of a 9mm handgun during an investigation into a commercial burglar alarm at 185 Old Country Road. Police received a call at about 4:38 p.m. for the burglar alarm and responding officers searched the exterior of the building and found four people in the rear. Police said one person was “acting in a suspicious manner and was not compliant with the officer.”

Further investigation led to the discovery of the handgun. The teenager, whose name was not released due to his age, was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm. He was release to a parent with a future court date, police said.

The building was not broken into, police said.