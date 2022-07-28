Former SWR lacrosse player goes pro, Riverhead in talks to purchase downtown PBMC campus for new Town Hall

Chris Gray of Wading River, the NCAA Division I all-time career points leader, is now playing professionally for Atlas in the Premier Lacrosse League. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 28, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Men’s Lacrosse: Gray’s still wearing blue, this time as a pro in Premier Lacrosse League

Town plans to purchase PBMC’s Robert Entenmann Campus for site of new Town Hall

Real Estate Transfers: July 28, 2022

SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board begins review of Sports East recreational facility

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance for passing showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and the low tonight will be around 73.