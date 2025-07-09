Big Bee installed to fight litter

Folks are asked to ‘Feed the bee,’ and help banish litter. (Courtesy photo)

The buzz around town is that a new litter-critter has come to Riverhead.

Right in line with the pollinator-positive area – thanks to the River and Roots community garden, among other nature-centric initiatives – the North Fork Environmental Council has installed ‘The Big Bee,’ a 4-by- 7-foot wire sculpture that serves as a collection site for bottle and cans. It’s located at the intersection of Main Street and Griffing Avenue.

“We want to keep bottles and cans out of the waterways,” says Lisa Gavales, Riverhead vice president of NFEC. “But, we also want to inspire young people to start thinking about not just tossing their bottles and cans.”

The idea came about last fall when the NFEC was doing a cleanup at Iron Pier Beach in Jamesport.

Gavales said the cleanliness was remarkable. She and her husband had taken a walk at Hallock Park Beach in Riverhead in the spring, and picked up lots of litter, despite its proximity to Iron Pier Beach just over the fence.

The one difference between the two: the fish sculpture litter critter at Iron Pier Beach where visitors were tossing their bottles and cans.

“It was really clear to me that a litter critter works,” says Gavales. “It really inspires people to put their recyclables in a place where they will eventually get recycled.”

She proposed a Riverhead collection sculpture to NFEC’s anti-litter committee and — with the help of the Riverhead parks and recreation team, town Councilwoman Joann Waski and artist Clayton Orehek — “The Big Bee” came to life. An NFEC grant funded the project.

The bee sports a metal frame wrapped in mesh with translucent wings made of crushed bottles. It is yellow and black and has antennas coming off its head.

“Clayton Orehek is an amazing craftsman,” says Gavales. “You just sort of have to say words to him and suddenly there is art in front of you.”

The Riverhead Recreation Department will coordinate bottle and can collection.

A QR code on a sign in front of the bee will send curious scanners to a web page about the importance of the insect and the benefits of recycling.

While NFEC would love to see people to bring home their own containers and recycle their own recyclables, they believe that it starts by encouraging good habits.

“That’s the ideal goal,” says Gavales. “In the meantime, there are lots of people who have water bottles, soda cans, and if you want to do the right thing, this is a great way for you to do it and also inspire your kids to think about it.”

NFEC unveiled the new addition to the community July 8 in a small ceremony with speakers from the Town Board, the anti-litter committee and other project contributors.