Riverhead Raceway: Grennan, Glennon are Wednesday night winners

Owen Grennan of Glen Cove topped the field in a 40-lap Crate Modified event for his third win of 2022 and Sean Glennon of Northport scored his third Super Pro Truck win of the season in a 30-lap race at Riverhead Raceway Wednesday evening. Both races were the second for each class in the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series and were originally schedule for July 16 before being rained out.

Grennan padded his all-time leading win total in the Crate Modified class to 13. Glennon was second and Max Handley of Medford third.

In the Super Pro Truck race, Glennon led from start to finish. Easy day at the office, right?

Not so fast.

Defending champion Jack Handley Jr. was glued to Glennon’s rear bumper the whole way. Still, Glennon would not yield and drove off to his seventh career win in the class while Handley settled for second. Sophomore driver Matt Triola of Bay Shore came in third.

A last-lap pass for the win by Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge gave new car owner Sean Hansen his first career win in a 15-lap Figure Eight feature. In a photo finish that saw the first two cars spinning wildly across the line, Warren edged out Vinny Delaney of Islip Terrace. Defending champion Scott Pedersen of Shirley took third.

Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place gained his first win of the year in a 20-lap Street Stock race. In the closing laps, Greg Harris of Riverhead worked his way to second where he finished, with Jay Henschel of Levittown third.

Less that 24 hours after clinching the Bandolero Bandit championship at Charlotte Motor Speedway, defending champion Darren Krants Jr. of Huntington remained undefeated at Riverhead, winning for the third time in as many races. Ban Morabito of Miller Place was second, ahead of third-place Rodney Dowless of Dix Hills.

Tucker Bock of East Hampton scored his third career win in a 15-lap Bandolero Outlaw event. Will Sipala of Manorville and Gavin Romano of Riverhead were next.