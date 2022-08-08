Riverhead Raceway: Slepian triumphs; 170 cars pack pits

Despite being under the weather during the week, Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills felt just fine Saturday once strapped into his NASCAR Modified at Riverhead Raceway. He felt even better at the end of 50 laps, executing a late-race outside pass of Jack Handley Jr. of Medford for his second win of the season.

In a Legend Race Car national qualifier, controversy reigned after four of the top five finishers were disqualified following a postrace technical inspection. Cam Bolin of Sharon, N.C., who crossed the finish line second, was declared the winner, his third win in as many starts at Riverhead.

An astounding 170 cars took part in the action Saturday.

Following Slepian in the Modified race were Handley, Justin Brown of Manorville, Chris Young of Calverton and Roger Turbush of Riverhead.

Results for the 50-lap Legend Race Car event were altered when four drivers were found with unapproved springs. That made Bolin the winner. Eric Hersey of Commack was moved to second and Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches third.

For the second time in three weeks Vinny Delaney of Islip Terrace won a 25-lap Crate Modified race, edging Chris Rogers of Patchogue by .2/1,000ths of a second in what may have been the closest finish in Riverhead Raceway history.

Just seven weeks removed from heart surgery, veteran Tom Sullivan of Massapequa was in the right place at the right time to win a wild 20-lap Blunderbust race.

Handley won a 20-lap Super Pro Truck event.

Ben Morabito of Miller Place triumphed in a 15-lap Bandolero Bandit contest.

Chevy Rommeney of Bohemia won his third Bandolero Outlaw race of the season, a 15-lapper.

Jarrett Campbell of Yaphank won his second Truck Enduro of 2022.