Riverhead Raceway: Six years later, Agugliaro’s back in victory lane

Six years later, Jason Agugliaro returned to victory lane.

The Islip driver enjoyed his first NASCAR Modified win at Riverhead Raceway since 2016, having stepped away from racing to focus on a sober lifestyle.

“First off, I have to thank God for another day of sobriety” Agugliaro said upon exiting his Chevy, “I was a mess for awhile and it could have gone either way.”

Runner-up Chris Turbush of Wading River looked back on his race in two ways. “Just finishing is like a win tonight and to come home second is great, but I gotta work on my restarts.”

Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck drove from the eighth starting position to finish third. Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills and John Beatty Jr. of Merrick were fourth and fifth, respectively.

A 15-lap Figure Eight event had a strange ending. Kenny Hyde Jr. was trying to hold off Allan Pedersen for his 12th career win when he hit his sister, Kim, near the intersection. Hyde’s sideways car was shoved by Pedersen across the line for an apparent win. Upon exiting his car, an enraged Hyde tried to get to his sister and shoved a NASCAR official, according to the raceway. He was immediately stripped of the win. Pedersen of Center Moriches was awarded his second career win, Ryan Warren of Ridge was moved to second and his brother, Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge, pushed up to third.

In a Legend Race Car 20-lap feature, Mike Benton of East Hampton picked up his first career win and then proposed in victory lane to his girlfriend, Kim Daniel, who finished 19th. Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches, the all-time leading Legend Race Car winner, was second. Jason Castaldo of Shirley placed third.

Defending champion Dave Antos of Lindenhurst was the winner in a 30-lap Street Stocks race, giving him his 12 career wins, tops in the class. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place coasted in second and Kyle Curtis of Hampton Bays was third.

Greg Harris of Riverhead started 15th in a 27-car 8-Cylinder Enduro, but worked his way to the front and took the lead with just over five laps to go before winning the 50-lap race. The next two finishers were Richie Carman of Port Jefferson and Woot Lawrence of Southampton.