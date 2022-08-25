Daily Update: Town departments feel pinch as fuel prices hit record highs, Northforker food issue now on newsstands
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Highway, police departments feel pinch at pump as fuel prices hit record highs in 2022
Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Football: Tramontana anchors defense for Porters team that will face brutal schedule
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker ‘Food Issue’ is now on newsstands
Get your tickets now for Northforker Wine & Food Classic on Sept. 1
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 71.