Industrial complex in Calverton can proceed after Planning Board approves environmental impact statement

A rendering of the industrial complex proposed in Calverton.

The Riverhead Planning Board approved an environmental impact statement for the massive HK Ventures project by a 4-0 vote last Thursday.

HK Ventures has proposed a 412,629-square-foot commercial and industrial complex on 30 acres along the south side of Route 25 in Calverton.

It’s one of three large industrial projects pending for Calverton, the others being NorthPoint (641,000 square feet) and California Industrial Subdivision (130,000 acres), neither of which has yet been approved.

The board voted to table a resolution on the HK Ventures EIS at the Aug. 4 meeting after former councilwoman Barbara Blass said that state environmental law requires the board to do a “coordinated review” of that project and the other large industrial proposals in that area.

HK Ventures plans to divide its square footage into individual tenant spaces, and create a 1,500-square-foot cafeteria for use by the tenants of the complex. In addition, it will make parking, lighting and landscaping improvements, install new potable water connections, and build an on-site sewage treatment plant.

At last Thursday’s meeting, Planning Board members did not respond to Ms. Blass’ questions about the HK Ventures vote, and approved the project with one member, Richard O’Dea, absent.

HK Ventures was first proposed in 2020. At a public hearing last year on the draft environmental impact statement, residents raised concerns about the overall size of the project.