LIR Clothing to host 10th annual back-to-school event Sunday in Riverhead

LIR Clothing’s next event is Sunday in Riverhead. (Credit: Courtesy photo)

LIR Clothing, a company founded by Riverhead native Anthony Harris, will host its 10th annual Back to School Children’s Appreciation Day Sunday.

Kids getting ready for back to school can receive school supplies as well as LIR t-shirts. The event runs from 2-6 p.m. at Unity Drive Park on Oakland Drive North, off of Doctors Path.

Free food, drinks and activities will be available as well. A DJ will fill the park with music.

Chaperones, donations and sponsors are still welcome and anyone interested in contributing can contact Mr. Harris at 631-875-9119.

The back-to-school giveaway is one of several events Mr. Harris hosts in the Riverhead area, including a Christmas toy drive, Easter Egg hunt, and Thanksgiving food drive.

Sunday’s event will be the first large in-person event for back-to-school since the pandemic. Mr. Harris took the giveaway on the road the past two years to limit gatherings during the pandemic.