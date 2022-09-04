Cops: Riverside man driving with teen charged with DWI

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Riverside man was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after he was stopped on Flanders Road just after midnight for failing to maintain a lane of travel, according to Southampton Town police.

The vehicle was heading south near Cypress Avenue in Flanders and a traffic stop led to the arrest of Huber Reyes-Chiche, 37. A 16-year-old passenger was also in the vehicle, police said.

The driver was charged with misdemeanor DWI in addition to the endangering the welfare of a child charge. Mr. Reyes-Chiche narrowly missed an automatic felony charge. Leandra’s Law makes it a felony to drive while intoxicated with a child 15 or younger.

He was stopped at 12:11 a.m. Sunday.

He was also issued summonses for traffic violations and was processed at Southampton Town police headquarters for a morning arraignment.