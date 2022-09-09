Cops: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calverton crash

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash in Calverton Thursday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The motorcyclist, 50-year-old Scott Weston of Meshoppen, Pa., was traveling east on Route 25 and struck the rear of a Freightliner tractor also traveling east, police said.

Police responded just after 5 p.m. to the crash site, just west of Burman Boulevard near the entrance to Enterprise Park at Calverton. The motorcyclist was transported by Wading River Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital. Riverhead detectives responded to the scene along with the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team and their motor carrier unit.

Police did not indicate any charges would be filed related to the crash.