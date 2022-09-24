Police Blotters: Patchogue man charged with grand larceny after stealing electrical wire

A Patchogue man was arrested for stealing electrical wire from the Lowe’s store on Route 58, according to Riverhead Town Police.

Michael Ginsberg Jr., 24, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny Friday, a charge stemming from an incident that occurred on Aug. 16, according to police.

Police received a report Aug. 20 that an unknown man had stolen several rolls of electrical wire and 100 Amp Break panels four days earlier.

Detectives investigated the case and were able to identify and arrest Mr. Ginsberg on Sept. 16 at 9:30 a.m.

He was processed on the charge and released on a desk appearance ticket, according to police.

• A Riverhead man told police Monday afternoon that an unknown person stole $260 from his Direct Express debit card account, according to police.

• A man told police lastWednesday that he lost his wallet, which contained $1,600, cash, debit and credit cards on Route 58, according to police.

• Marco Carranza-Carias, 32, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance last Thursday on Osborn Avenue and Pulaski Street in Riverhead. He was processed at police headquarters and released on an appearance ticket, according to police.

• Brittany Hughes, age and address unavailable, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on West Main Street Friday. Additional information was not available.

• A 39-year-old man was given a summons for littering last Wednesday on Heidi BehrWay in Riverhead.

Southampton police arrested a 20-year-old man in Flanders on Sunday for trespassing, after he was discovered inside a house under construction.

Cesar Mutzutztomas, 20, was initially found by a patrolling officer sleeping in an SUV parked in the home’s driveway with another man, Miguel Garcia. They told the officer they were tired and needed a place to park and sleep. The officer emphasized they were not allowed to enter the home and they said they understood, and were waiting for someone with a license to arrive to drive the vehicle.

An officer was later called and arrived to find Mr. Mutzutztomas inside the home. Mr. Garcia ran away on foot. A police report notes he is not wanted for anything right now, and Mr. Mutzutztomas was later released on an appearance ticket. He has been charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

• A Riverside man was arrested in his hometown Friday for openly drinking a beer in public.

Jerome Bennett, 51, was observed drinking a Natty Daddy in a McDonald’s parking lot. He was issued an appearance ticket and has another criminal summons for a similar charge. He has been charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage.

• A Riverside man called last Monday to report a missing car, which he had loaned to friend in early August for what was supposed to be two days. He last heard from his friend via text message on Aug. 15, when he said he’d return the car the next day and pay the caller $400.

The caller told police his friend has been ignoring text messages since then. He does not wish to press charges if he gets his vehicle back in two days. A police officer reached the friend by phone, who agreed to return the car by Sept. 14.

• A Flanders caller told police Saturday someone had slashed the tires of two vehicles in his driveway. The front quarter-panel of both vehicles also had a star scratched into the paint. A detective was advised of the damage and criminal mischief affidavits were completed at the scene.

• Last Thursday, a Riverside caller reported someone breaking into her vehicle the night before. Police advised her to lock the vehicle doors and report any suspicious activity.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.