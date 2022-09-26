Cops: Pedestrian struck at Flanders Road, Route 105 intersection

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles Sunday night at the intersection of Flanders Road and Route 105, according to Southampton Town police.

Police received several 911 calls at about 7:30 p.m. The pedestrian, a man, allegedly ran out in front of a Mercedes SUV driven by a Madison, Conn. man that was turning from Flanders Road onto Route 105. The man was struck by the SUV and then sent into a lane of travel where a second vehicle, a Honda Odyssey driven by a 37-year-old Riverhead man, struck him as well.

Members of the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Flanders Fire Department responded to the scene for assistance.

Southampton detectives are currently investigating the crash. A media release Sunday night did not indicate the condition of the pedestrian.

Both drivers involved in the crash remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators.

Correction: The second driver was operating a Honda Odyssey, not a Toyota.